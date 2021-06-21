Mother Lode Job Training Awarded $350,000 Grant

Sonora, CA–Mother Lode Job Training(MLJT) has been awarded a $350,000 grant to establish services that will improve job opportunities for people with disabilities. This grant is part of the funding provided through discretionary funds made available to Governor Gavin Newsom in accordance with the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and administered by the EDD and the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency.

MLJT will work with local businesses and industry leaders to develop work-based learning programs to help participants be gainfully employed and earn a living wage. MLJT will also provide the training needed to fill positions in local high-growth industries such as construction, natural resources, and technology. This grant will be used to provide and train peer mentors to help participants achieve vocational goals.

Additional career services provided by the grant will include:: vocational assessments, career counseling, technical skills training, industry-recognized certificate programs, paid work experience, on-the-job training, and job placement assistance. To help ensure participant success, supportive services such as access to technology to facilitate distance learning, temporary housing assistance, childcare, and work-appropriate clothing will be provided.

MLJT Executive Director Dave Thoeny explains, “This grant will increase employment equity for people with disabilities. Mother Lode Job Training is very excited to bring this opportunity to the region!”