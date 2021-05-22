Mostly sunny
Tree Removal To Close Tuolumne County Road Intersection

By Tracey Petersen
Twain Harte, CA – Trees needing to come down will close an intersection in the Twain Harte area.

Tuolumne County Public Works reports that Nate’s Tree Service in Sonora will be performing the work. The sawing and removal will take place Monday, May 24th at Confidence South Fork Road at South Fork Road. The work will necessitate a full closure of the intersection from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Signage will be posted. Motorists are asked to slow down and use caution near personnel and equipment in that area.

