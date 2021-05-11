Update: Second Fire In 20 Minutes In Calaveras County Extinguished

Cal Fire Truck View Photo

Update at 1:40 p.m.: Fire crews were able to extinguish a second vegetation blaze that was several miles from the first fire in Calaveras County in 10 minutes upon their arrival. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore details that the fire has been contained at one acre. The flames broke out in some grass along in the 7700 block of Sparrowk Drive near McAtee Street in Rancho Calaveras, southwest of Highway 26 and Valley Springs. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 1:14 p.m.: Rancho Calaveras, CA — Air and ground fire crews are heading to the second fire in Calaveras County in 20 minutes.

CAL Fire reports this blaze is burning in the 7700 block of Sparrowk Drive in Rancho Calaveras, southwest of Highway 26 and Valley Springs. There is no word on the fire’s size, the flames’ rate of spread, or whether any structures are threatened. We’ll provide more information as soon as additional details come into the news center.