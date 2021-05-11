Mostly sunny
GCSD Hosting Measure V Town Hall Meeting

By B.J. Hansen
Measure V

Groveland, CA — The Groveland Community Services District will be hosting a community meeting focused on the Measure V proposed fire parcel tax.

We reported earlier that voters will decide on June 8 whether to approve a $150 parcel tax on improved parcels and $75 for unimproved. The meeting will be at 10am on Saturday, May 15, at Mary Laveroni Park. There will be a presentation on the current condition of fire and EMS services in Groveland, background on the Tuolumne Fire Authority, intent of Measure V and a question and answer session.

Measure V ballots have been to residents in the communities of Groveland, Columbia, Jamestown, Sonora, Tuolumne. Not included in the Tuolumne Fire Authority are Twain Harte, Mi Wuk-Sugar Pine and Strawberry.

Measure V would raise around $4.1-million. The meeting is open to all and will also be streamed via Zoom. The link is here. Questions can also be sent ahead of time to board@gcsd.org.

