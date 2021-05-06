Sequoia Still Smoldering From 2020 Wildfire Season

Giant Sequoia Still Smoldering View Photo

National Park Service scientists made a discovery that they say shows just how dry it was during the recent winter weather season.

A giant sequoia was found still smoldering in the footprint of the 2020 Castle Fire in the Sequoia National Park along the southern Sierra Nevada.

The National Park Service reports, “There are no current threats to life or property and fire managers are prepared to take action if conditions warrant. The burning giant sequoia is well interior of any fire lines and is away from any trails. It is located in the Board Camp Grove and there is no direct access via any trail system.”

Due to the dry winter, the National Park Service reports there may be similar type discoveries as the temperatures warm up over the next couple of months.

The Castle Fire ignited last August and burned 13,600 acres and went through 10 giant sequoia groves.