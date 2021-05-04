Drug Suspect Arrested After Motorcycle Chase

Sonora CA–Saturday night while conducting a follow-up on some investigations into some drug sales and burglary cases from earlier this year, Tuolumne County Sheriff Deputies were able to spot 47-year-old Shayne Greenway of Sonora, who was riding a motorcycle near Curtis Circle. Greenway was additionally wanted for a local felony warrant and was riding with his passenger, 36-year-old Stacy Elliot who is also from Sonora.

Deputies attempted to pull over the suspect but Greenway accelerated from Deputies who quickly pursued him until he pulled into a driveway on Curtis Circle and surrendered. Once the suspect was handcuffed, all parties were searched in addition to the motorcycle, Greenway and Elliot were found to be in possession of nearly two ounces of methamphetamine, almost ten grams of heroin, drug sales related paraphernalia, metal knuckles, a large dagger, .40 caliber handgun ammunition and over seven thousand dollars in cash.

Greenway was arrested for evasion, possession of drugs for sale, conspiracy, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of a concealed weapon, burglary, possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Elliott was arrested for possession of drugs for sale, conspiracy, and possession of drugs.

Deputies took all the materials and seized the 2021 Harley Davidson as evidence