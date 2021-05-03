Sonora Looks To Increase Marijuana Dispensary Fee

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will discuss several items at its meeting coming up this evening.

It includes altering the development agreements with the two local marijuana dispensaries, Hazy Bulldog Farms and the Bract House. The revised development agreement calls for the dispensaries paying the city a monthly fee of $12,500 per month, or 7.5-percent of gross receipts, whichever is higher. The previous fee was $10,000 per month or 5-percent of receipts.

The Council will also vote on identifying the long talked about Greenley Road extension project as a top priority project and urge the Tuolumne County Transportation Council to put it at the top of the list for future funding. The goal of the project is to reduce traffic on Highway 49 in the downtown area.

There will also be more discussion about capping AirBNB type rentals in the city and reviewing a related study on the topic.

In addition, the city leaders will talk about approving a new community member to join the Social Equity Committee, following the resignation of member Sylvia Roberts.

The open session portion of the meeting starts at 5pm. Click here for more information.