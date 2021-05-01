Wanted Sonora Man Spotted At Local Shopping Center

Drugs seized from suspect Steele View Photos

Sonora, CA – While patrolling in the Crossroads Shopping center on Sanguinetti Road in Sonora, a deputy spotted a wanted man whose arrest netted drugs and an illegal device.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials detail that 37-year-old Shane Steele of Sonora was heading to his vehicle in the Pet Smart parking lot when the deputy recognized him as having outstanding drug-related warrants.

Steele was arrested without incident after a search of his person and belongings turned up over an ounce of methamphetamine, almost two grams of heroin, packaging materials, and over $400 in cash of various denominations. He was also found to have a can of tear gas/pepper spray on him, which being a felon he is not allowed to have.

In addition to his warrants, Steele was booked for crimes related to possession of drugs for sale, possession of controlled substances, and prohibited person in possession of tear gas. His bail was set at $20,000.