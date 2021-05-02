Overview Of Work Planned On Local Roadways

Road Work Photo taken by: Paul Shinn View Photo

There are a few areas to expect crews to be working in the Mother Lode the week of May 2 to May 8.

On Hwy 4 at the end of the Angels Camp bypass to Red Hill Road bridgework will delay traffic about ten minutes. The work will restrict traffic to one-way Monday through Wednesday from 6 AM to 5 PM.

Eagle Construction will be starting work on the removal of the fire-damaged sections of the home located at 179 N. Shepherd Street in Sonora on Monday through Friday. The working hours will be from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM. They ask that drivers please try to avoid the area if possible during those working hours.

On Hwy 49 in Tuolumne at Tuttletown Road, all the way through to the Mariposa/Tuolumne County line, road striping may delay traffic five minutes. The roadwork is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 8 AM to 4:30 PM.

In Calaveras at Chestnut Street on Hwy 12 long-term shoulder work on both sides of the road will continue. The work is scheduled through July 2nd. There will also be bridge work nearby on Highway 12 in the area of Highway 26 to Double Springs Road. The bridge work is scheduled for 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Wednesday.

On HWY 26 in Calaveras workers will also be doing bridge work on Hwy 26 in Valley Springs from Railroad Flat Road to Barney Way on the right. The work is scheduled between 6 AM and 6 PM Monday through Wednesday. Motorists should expect 10-minute delays.

Tuolumne County Road Crews will be performing crack filling operations on La Grange Road/HWY 59 starting Monday, May 3, 2021 and continuing through Friday, May 28, 2021. Hours of operation are from 6:00 am to 2:30 pm, Monday through Friday. One-way traffic controls will be in place. Motorists can expect up to a 10-minute delay. Signs warning motorists of the delays will be in place.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.