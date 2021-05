Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County’s Behavioral Health Director, Michael Wilson.

He will give an overview of the services his department offers, speak about some common misconceptions, and preview some upcoming virtual town hall meetings focused on Behavioral Health. He will also talk about the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health, trends he has noticed, and local help available.

Written by BJ Hansen.

