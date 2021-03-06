Rescue Taking Place In The Tuolumne Area

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — There is an ongoing rescue taking place along Buchanan Road near Sunrise Drive and the West Side Trail in the Tuolumne area.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Nicco Sandelin tells Clarke Broadcasting that residents in the area could hear someone calling for help and called 911. Deputies rushed to the scene to find a person about 150 feet down an embankment by Duckwell Creek. There is no word on injuries and no more details available at this time, according to Sandelin. An update will be provided when more information comes into the newsroom.