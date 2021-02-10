TUD To Discuss Water Supply Availability

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District Board of Directors will hold an online workshop focused on reviewing current water supplies and future water availability.

The board will examine, discuss and make determinations related to supplies. The public is invited to attend the meeting and weigh in on the topic. The meeting will begin at 10am on Thursday and it will be streamed on myMotherLode.com.

For information on how to comment or actively participate, click here.

The district saw two new board members, David Boatright and Lisa Murphy, and one incumbent, Barbara Balen elected in November. They joined returning members Jeff Kerns and Ron Ringen.

The meeting will allow the board members to share thoughts and opinions about forging the district’s path forward.