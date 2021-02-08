Community Forum To Focus On COVID-19

Sonora, CA — Later this week Tuolumne County is hosting an online event for the community to hear more about the local response to COVID-19.

The virtual forum will feature officials from the public health department and the office of emergency services. Asked about the purpose of the event, Board of supervisors chair, Ryan Campbell, says, “It is an opportunity to get the community together, have a conversation, and to make sure there is an open dialogue.”

Anyone with questions or concerns they would like addressed related to COVID-19 is encouraged to fill out a survey ahead of the forum. You can find it by clicking here.

The link to take part in the meeting can be found here.

It will take place this Wednesday between 6-7pm.