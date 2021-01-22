Update: New Power Outage In Sonora Area

PG&E power outage in Sonora area 130 p.m. 1-22-21 View Photo

Update at 3:10 p.m.: Utility spokesperson Megan McFarland tells Clarke Broadcasting the cause of the outage was a tree branch that fell onto power lines on Creekside Drive.

Update at 2:30 p.m.: PG&E reports the crews have turned the lights back on for over a thousand customers that lost power just before 11 a.m. in the Sonora area of Tuolumne County. A total of 1,153

Those impacted stretched from the Willow Springs and Mono Vista area to the Phoenix Lake and Crystal Falls area, along both sides of Highway 108. A total of 1,153 customers were without power for about three hours. The utility did not give an update on a cause yet.

Original post at 1 p.m.: Sonora, CA – The lights went out for over a thousand PG&E customers just before 11 a.m. in the Sonora area of Tuolumne County, on both sides of Highway 108.

The outage stretches from the Willow Springs and Mono Vista area to the Phoenix Lake and Crystal Falls area. The total customers impacted are 1,153 along Soulsbyville, Longeway and Phoenix Lake roads, and Creekside and Crystal Falls drives.

It is unclear whether the wet weather is to blame for this outage. Currently, a crew is on-site and investigating a cause. The utility has not given an estimated time for the electricity to be restored.