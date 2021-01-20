Tuolumne County Reports 23 New COVID-19 Cases, Another Death

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne Public Health reports another COVID death, 23 new community cases of COVID-19, and no new Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases

The deceased is a male in his 60’s and no other information was released. Three of the 23 new cases are hospitalized and the remaining individuals appear to be isolating. Forty-nine individuals have been released from isolation. The ages include 1 male and 2 females under 20, 1 male and 2 females in their 20s, 2 males and 3 females in her 30s, 1 male and 2 females in their 40s, 1 male in his 50s, 3 males and 1 female in her 60s, 1 male and 2 females in their 80s, and 1 male in his 90s.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,382 cases split between 2,173 community cases and 1,209 inmate cases. Total recovered community cases are listed as 2,025 with 108 active community cases and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 100 active inmate cases today. Total tested 23,447.

During Tuolumne County Public Health’s Board of Supervisor situation update, discussions to end the COVID Education and compliance division were detailed here.

Vaccines: Tuolumne County is planning mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics as detailed here. For those who qualify as Phase 1A, the Tuolumne County vaccine interest form has been posted here. Public Health continues to distribute vaccine within Phase 1A of the State Vaccine Distribution Plan and will begin to move into Phase 1B starting with those age 90 and up and the education sector. They are planning to continue their Points of Dispensing (PODs) weekly as vaccine supply allows.

Out of an extreme abundance of caution, the use of a specific lot of Moderna vaccine has been suspended while the CDC and FDA review adverse reactions. Tuolumne County Public Health has received some of this lot number and it has been put aside and will not be used at this time, as reported here. Calaveras stated Moderna Lot 041L20A has not been used by Calaveras Public Health nor Mark Twain Medical Center.

Calaveras Public Health partnered with Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center to vaccinate people living in Calaveras County who are 65 years of age and older. Persons 65 years of age and older interested in getting the vaccine should call (209) 754-2564. Those who call will need to provide their full name, date of birth, and phone number. COVID-19 vaccines, including their administration, are free. More information on vaccine phases is on our COVID-19 page here.

Testing: A mobile COVID-19 testing team shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. The traveling sites, which will be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. The Tuolumne site; will NOT be open this Thursday, January 21st due to a scheduling conflict. Schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

Regional Hospital Status: The San Joaquin Valley Region has 0% of normal ICU bed capacity available and it is not predicted to decrease to under 15% in the next 4 weeks. View the regional and county-specific ICU statistics by visiting our updating COVID-19 Information section here.

Call for more info: The Tuolumne COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours for people who have questions or concerns, call 209-533-7440 for information. Calaveras has a COVID-19 call center at 209-754-2896 to provide community members with verified information about COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and other frequently asked questions.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or your local hospital, more information is at the regional website www.valleycovidhelp.com.

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 1/19 0 0 (73)

6.5% of pop. 0 0 (72) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 1/18 90 9 (1,383)

3.7% of pop. 20 45 (1,268) 25 37,325 (30.5) Calaveras 1/15 76 23 (1,240)

2.8% of pop. 11 9 (1,141) 23 44,286 (30) Madera 1/19 2,898 76 (13,323) 8.3% of pop. 39 528 (10,274) 151 160,089 (73) Mariposa 1/19 15 0 (346)

1.9% of pop. 1 2 (327) 4 17,778 (11*) Merced 1/19 3,678 960 (24,452) 8.5% of pop. 61 1,031 (20,466) 308 287,420 (111.7) Mono 1/19 194 5 (861) 6.1% of pop. NA 0 (663) 4 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 1/19 6,506 1,806 (58,290) 7.4% of pop. 291/79 2,643 (50,998) 786 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 1/19 4,675 334 (42,882)

7.6% of pop. 331/79 547 (37,649) 758 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 1/17 108 23 (3,359) 6.4% of pop. 7 49 (2,025) 40 52,353 (53.1) Amador excludes Mule Creek State Prison from their report the % of pop. would be 7.9%

If the Sierra Conservation Center cases were excluded Tuolumne’s would be 4%.

10* means less than 10 deaths per month on average in that county. For other county-level statistics view our page here.

Public health officials relay it is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.

Those measures include:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet of space between yourself and others who aren’t part of your household bubble.

Wearing a Face Covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.