9 New COIVD-19 Cases In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA – A total of 7 newly identified community cases and 2 new Sierra Conservation inmates cases are reported by public health today. Public health says all the new cases appear to be isolating. A total of 7 individuals have been released from isolation and 2 have been discharged from the hospital, a total of 3 are currently hospitalized.

Today’s community cases in Tuolumne County residents include 1 male and 1 female under 20, 3 males their 30s, 1 male in his 40s, and 1 female in her 50s.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,279 cases split between 2,099 community cases and 1,180 inmate cases. Total recovered community cases are listed as 1,948 with 115 active community cases and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 86 active inmate cases today. Total tested 23,017.

Tuolumne County has mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled as detailed here. Vaccine information has been added to our Coronavirus page here. For those who qualify as Phase 1A, the Tuolumne County vaccine interest form has been posted here. Public health is notifying Clarke Broadcasting, the media, and post updates here. The newest Calaveras and Mariposa vaccine information is here.

Tuolumne County has a mobile COVID-19 testing team shared with Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. It has been confirmed to be at the Groveland Community Hall on January 18th (on Martin Luther King Jr. Day) and Mondays after that and the Tuolumne Memorial Hall will be open next on the 28th and Thursdays after that. To schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time select the new location site at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

Blueprint data was updated this week and Tuolumne County continues to meet the Purple Tier criteria. The case rate is 27.6 up from 25.4 last week but down from the end of December (34.4). Test positivity rate excluding prisons is 8.6% up from 7.7% last week and also higher than at the end of December (8.2%).

Tuolumne is part of the San Joaquin Valley Region that as of today, Wednesday has 0% of normal ICU bed capacity is available. The region’s hospitals are projected to remain above 85% full over the next 4 weeks and remain under the Stay at Home Order along with the Bay Area and Southern California regions. View the regional and county-specific ICU statistics by visiting our updating COVID-19 Information section here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information.

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 1/13 2 0 (73)

6.5% of pop. 0 1 (71) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 1/13 141 21 (1,336)

3.5% of pop. 20 19 (1,169) 25 37,325 (30.5) Calaveras 1/14 63 19 (1,217)

2% of pop. 12 10 (1,132) 22 44,286 (30) Madera 1/14 2,776 78 (12,549) 7.8% of pop. 33 135 (9,643) 130 160,089 (73) Mariposa 1/14 34 0 (331)

1.8% of pop. 1 0 (293) 4 17,778 (11*) Merced 1/14 3,755 267 (23,199) 8% of pop. 44 196 (19,154) 290 287,420 (111.7) Mono 1/14 184 42 (820) 5.8% of pop. NA 0 (632) 4 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 1/14 6,727 784 (55,580) 7.1% of pop. 309/77 667 (48,115) 738 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 1/13 4,501 543 (40,252)

7.1% of pop. 345/78 450 (35,042) 709 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 1/14 115 9 (3,279) 6.2% of pop. 3 7 (1,948) 36 52,353 (53.1) Amador excludes Mule Creek State Prison from their report the % of pop. would be 7.4%

If the Sierra Conservation Center cases were excluded Tuolumne’s would be 3.9%.

10* means less than 10 deaths per month on average in that county. For other county-level statistics view our page here.

Public health officials relay it is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.

Those measures include: