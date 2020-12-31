Jamestown Woman Arrested In Stolen Car, Added Another Charge Once At Jail

Jamestown, CA – A Jamestown woman found behind the wheel of a stolen car and arrested got into more trouble when she got to the Tuolumne County Jail.

In the early morning hours, a recently reported stolen vehicle out of Fresno was spotted by Sonora Unit CHP Officers parked at Tom’s Sierra Gas Station located along Highway 108 in Jamestown. They contacted the female driver, 24-year-old Annalissa Hanato, and arrested her for stealing the 2009 Kia Rondo wagon.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located what appeared to be drug paraphernalia. A record check also showed that Hanato had a drug-related outstanding misdemeanor in the county. CHP spokesperson Steve Machado details, “She was transported to the Tuolumne County Jail and booked for multiple felony charges and the warrant. After being booked into the Jail, the officers were informed Mrs. Hanato was in possession of a Controlled Substance. Mrs. Hanato was charged with bringing drugs into a jail.” He adds the drug found was heroin, but he did not know the amount. Her bail was set at $30,000.