New COVID-19 Variant Found In California, Dr. Fauci Comments

Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses COVID-19 pandemic with Dr. Anthony Fauci View Photo

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus has been found in California, where state health officials are warning people to avoid New Year’s Eve gatherings.

During an online conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease expert Wednesday, Newsom first reported that a new variant found in a 30-year-old San Diego County man.

“First of all, I’m not surprised that you have a case and likely more cases in California. I don’t think Californians should think that this is odd; it’s to be expected,” noted Fauci.

State health officials say people could face the threat that hospitals will be overwhelmed by a third virus surge within weeks. Meanwhile, a grim milestone was reached as Los Angeles County recorded more than 10,000 deaths. Authorities say another surge in hospitalizations and deaths could come if people ignore social distancing.

The confirmed case in Colorado is a National Guardsman in his 20s who had not been traveling, officials said. He has mild symptoms and is isolating at his home near Denver, while another Guard member has a suspected case. They had been sent last week to a nursing home struggling with an outbreak.

The case in California comes as the state is consumed by a growing pandemic crisis, including record deaths. Hospitals are increasingly stretched by soaring infections that are expected to grow in the coming weeks. Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley regions have what is considered no intensive care capacity to treat patients suffering from the coronavirus. And state health officials remain worried about gatherings tied to New Year’s Eve.

But hope is on the horizon as vaccines roll out.

The statewide transmission rate has fallen to the point where one infected person is in turn infecting just one other individual, a development that Newsom called encouraging.