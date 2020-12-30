Free Tree Recycling Delayed Due To COVID-19

Carrying Away The Christmas Tree View Photo

Sonora, CA — There is some uncertainty regarding the traditional free Christmas tree recycling program in Tuolumne County.

Typically the CAL Sierra Earth Resource Facility on Camage Avenue accepts trees around this time of year, free of charge, so that they can be recycled. We reached out to the Tuolumne County Public Works Department, who relays that due to COVID-19 related quarantining, the facility is currently closed until January 12. The Public Works Department indicates that CAL Sierra will reassess how to move forward, with a potential free tree recycling program, after that date.

Chipping a tree, if you have the ability to do so, is the other recommended recycling method, and then using it as mulch around a property.