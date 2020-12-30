K9 Sniffs Out Drugs And Stolen Weapon

K9 Zeus helps with drugs and weapon bust View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — A Modesto man was pulled over while driving on Highway 108 near Tulloch Road for having an illegal window tint and a damaged windshield.

The driver, 40-year-old Andrew Satariano, admitted that he did not have a valid driver’s license. After detecting a scent of drugs, the K9 Zeus was deployed, who located a stash of items behind the plastic steering column.

They included a stolen loaded handgun, nearly 80 grams of meth, 17 grams of heroin, and items related to drug sales. He was arrested on 13 felony charges related to weapons and drug charges. The arrest was yesterday.