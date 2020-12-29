Update: Crash Shuts Down Section Of HWY 12 In Calaveras County

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Update at 1:20 p.m.: The CHP reports that a tow crew has removed the wreckage after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 at the intersection of Lime Creek Road, just east of downtown Valley Springs in Calaveras County. The CHP reports that a section of the highway was shut down for over 45 minutes with officers redirecting traffic along Lime Creek Road. The CHP reports minor injuries in this collision. further details regarding the crash are below.

Original post at 12:43 p.m.: Valley Springs, CA — First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that has shut down a section of Highway 12 in Valley Springs.

The CHP reports that one of the vehicles went off the roadway while the other is blocking both lanes of the highway at the Lime Creek Road intersection, just east of the downtown area. Traffic was backed up until officers began re-routing motorists along Lime Creek Road. A tow crew is working to remove the wreckage and debris from the roadway, which the CHP only expects to be closed a short while longer. There is no word on injuries at this time, but an ambulance has been called to the scene. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.