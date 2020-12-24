Sold Angels Camp Senior Living Community To Get Renovations

Foothill Village Senior Living Community in Angels Camp View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – Those living at an Angels Camp Senior Living community will soon see work crews on the grounds as the new owners plan to renovate the facility.

Foothill Village Senior Living Community located at 1400 Foothill Village Drive, between Highways 49 and 4 has been sold. The buyers are a partnership between Auerbach Funds, headquartered in Charlotte NC, Mello Group LLC, out of San Luis Obispo, and Prado Senior Living in Vallejo, and they plan to do some remodeling.

“We’re excited to become a part of the Angels Camp community, and the fact we were able to complete this purchase despite the ongoing pandemic is a testament to our great team,” noted Peter Auerbach, founder, and managing partner of Auerbach Funds, who adds that they will be able to create a better experience for our tenants and their families.

The group relays that the purchase will allow various renovations to take place, including modernizing common areas, adding additional dining outlets to accommodate a “grab and go” concept, building a lounge that overlooks the mountains, and adding outdoor amenities for residents to take advantage of the California climate.

Wyatt Mello, principal of Mello Group LLC, added, “We are eager to be a part of the Calaveras County and Angels Camp community and look forward to fostering meaningful relationships between residents, staff, family members, and the larger community.”

Foothill Village specializes in senior assisted living, while also offering independent living and memory care options.