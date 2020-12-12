More Forest Service Campgrounds Closed Due COVID-19

Forest - Clark Fork Campground View Photo

Sonora, CA — Developed campgrounds in 12 of California’s 20 National Forests are now closed due to regional Stay at Home orders issued by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Locally, it includes the Stanislaus National Forest. Others are the El Dorado National Forest, Plumas National Forest, Tahoe National Forest, Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Sierra National Forest, Angeles National Forest, Cleveland National Forest, Inyo National Forest, Los Padres National Forest, San Bernardino National Forest and Sequoia National Forest.

“This order will protect visitors and our employees by reducing exposure to COVID-19 and mitigating the further burden on limited healthcare facilities,” said Randy Moore, Regional Forester of the USDA Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region. “Campgrounds, like other overnight accommodations, create opportunities for people from differing households and communities to gather, require maintenance and regular cleaning, and entice the public to travel distances far enough from home to necessitate overnight accommodation.”

The number increased from 8 to 12 this week due to the Sacramento region being added to the Stay at Home order.

The forests are still open for recreation, but visitors are urged to do so responsibly. Officials say you should keep an eye on weather conditions, stay six feet from others, and do not gather in groups.