Update: Second Power Outage In Sonora

Power outage in the Crystal Falls area View Photos

Update at 3:45 p.m.: There is a new power outage in the Crystal Falls area and a small critter is being blamed for the lights going out for over 50 PG&E customers.

This is the second power outage today, earlier another outage impacted 132 customers in Sonora off Tuolumne Road, as detailed below. The latest outage is in the 21,200 block of Crestview Drive near Evergreen Way and Crystal Falls Drive. The utility reports that 55 customers are without power and the estimated repair time is 6 p.m.

The outage was first reported to PG&E as a “blown transformer.” Once on the scene, crew members found a dead squirrel lying on the grown and above a smoking power line.

Original post at 2 p.m.: Sonora, CA — PG&E is reporting 132 customers in Sonora are without power. Those impacted are along Blue Bell Road and Buttercup Court, off Tuolumne Road near Standard Road. The lights went out right afternoon today.

The utility details that a crew is at the scene of the outage and is currently assessing its cause. The estimated restoration time given by the company is 3:45 p.m.