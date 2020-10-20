Calaveras Reports Six New COVID-19 Cases, One Linked To Nursing Home Outbreak

Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers-10-20-2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Six individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Calaveras County and one is linked to an outbreak at a San Andreas nursing home outbreak.

Public Health confirmed the six additional cases include two females and three males between 50-64 years of age and one male over the age of 65. Four cases reside in District 1 while two cases reside in District 5.

One of those six infected with the virus is from the Avalon Health Care San Andreas where an outbreak among residents and staff has been ongoing. Public Health officials say they continue to monitor and track any new cases of coronavirus among residents and staff.

Calaveras County remains in the moderate county risk level (orange/tier 3) on the state’s 4- tier COVID-19 system. Currently, the county has a total of 339 confirmed cases with 186 being females and 153 males. The age group with the most cases is the 18-49 with 138. It is followed by 115 cases in those over 65. The county’s active cases doubled from last week to 12 and there are 17 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19. To date, 310 cases have since recovered.