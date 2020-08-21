8 Active COVID-19 Cases, 4 New Today In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health reports four new Tuolumne County residents have been identified with COVID-19. Three individuals are in isolation, there is currently one Tuolumne County resident hospitalized. Tuolumne County is not on the State’s Monitoring list. Calaveras will be removed from the State’s monitoring list as detailed here. Details about the monitoring lists for counties in our region have been added to our Coronavirus page here.

Known Tuolumne tests: 9,281, positive 170 (86 females and 84 males), hospitalized 1, active cases 8, total recovered 160.

Four new Mariposa residents were identified as having tested positive with COVID-19. There had been only nine cases in August including one yesterday a male identified as having acquired the virus through community transmission the first instance of community spread in Mariposa since the end of July. Of the four new cases today there was another community transmission, one travel-related, one healthcare-associated, and one person-to-person. The ages range from 21 to 82. Mariposa lists six active cases including one who is hospitalized, they report 4,574 known tests of their residents with 81 pending tests (few counties report pending tests.) They have 69 total cases with 61 recovered and two deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 0 8/20 0 0 Amador 37 8/20 2 5 Calaveras 20 8/18 6 3 Mariposa 6 8/20 4 0 Madera 751 8/20 42 21 Merced 2,482 8/20 105 76 Mono 11 8/20 1 0 San Joaquin 1,356 8/20 113 150/54 Stanislaus 1,036 8/20 339 183/58 Tuolumne 8 8/20 4 1 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 2 0 Amador 170 (+3) 220 13 Calaveras 160(+10) 181 1 Mariposa 61 (+0) 69 2 Madera 2,478(+56) 3,278 49 Merced 4,753(+93) 7,334 99 Mono 145(+0) 162 2 San Joaquin 13,735(+113) 15,379 288 Stanislaus 11,825(+338) 13,084 223 Tuolumne 160 (+0) 170 2

Tuolumne County Public Health Updates

Tuolumne County Public Health is working on the data dashboard and will update the Roadmap to Recovery Metric tab this week as resources allow.

Wildfires are creating smoke-filled skies in the Mother Lode. Air Quality health information is here.

Due to the extreme heat event, cooling centers will be open from 11 A.M. – 7 P.M. through Wednesday, August 19th as detailed here. Calaveras cooling center information is here. PG&E is asking the public to limit energy use to help prevent power outages as detailed here. Pre-cool your home overnight at 72 degrees then set your A/C at 78 degrees or higher after 3 PM More info can be found at www.flexalert.org

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are strongly recommended as walk-ins are extremely limited. The site now offers testing for children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian).

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community