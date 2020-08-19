One New COVID-19 Case In Tuolumne, Regional Report

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photos

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health reports one new Tuolumne County resident has been identified with COVID-19. The individual is in isolation, there are currently no known Tuolumne County residents hospitalized. Tuolumne County is not on the State’s Monitoring list based on data collected through the CalREDIE system. Calaveras was added to the State’s monitoring list as detailed here. Amador was added to the monitoring list as they detail here.

Known Tuolumne tests: 9,241, positive 166 (85 females and 81 males), hospitalized 0, active cases 4, total recovered 160. Since the beginning of the year 16 Tuolumne residents under the age of 20 have tested positive, 27 in their 20’s, 32 in their 30’s, 24 in their 40’s, 24 in their 50s, 20 in their 60’s, 14 in their 70’s 8 in their 80’s and one in their 90’s. A graph of the age demographics is with the Wednesday photo.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 0 8/18 0 0 Amador 40 8/18 5 8 Calaveras 20 8/18 7 3 Mariposa 2 8/19 1 0 Madera 766 8/19 40 22 Merced 2,472 8/19 58 81 Mono 14 8/19 0 0 San Joaquin 1,470 8/19 178 150/54 Stanislaus 1,055 8/18 77 183/58 Tuolumne 3 8/18 0 0 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 2 0 Amador 165 (+4) 216 11 Calaveras 160(+10) 181 1 Mariposa 61 (+0) 65 2 Madera 2,422(+52) 3,236 47 Merced 4,660(+175) 7,229 97 Mono 145(+0) 161 1 San Joaquin 13,622(+101) 15,379 287 Stanislaus 11,487(+145) 12,745 203 Tuolumne 160 (+3) 165 2

Tuolumne County Public Health Updates

Tuolumne County Public Health is working on the data dashboard and will update the Roadmap to Recovery Metric tab this week as resources allow.

Wildfires are creating smoke-filled skies in the Mother Lode. Air Quality health information is here.

Due to the extreme heat event, cooling centers will be open from 11 A.M. – 7 P.M. through Wednesday, August 19th as detailed here. Calaveras cooling center information is here. PG&E is asking the public to limit energy use to help prevent power outages as detailed here. Pre-cool your home overnight at 72 degrees then set your A/C at 78 degrees or higher after 3 PM More info can be found at www.flexalert.org

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are strongly recommended as walk-ins are extremely limited. The site now offers testing for children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian).

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community