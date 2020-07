Over 800 Without Power In Tuolumne County

Columbia, CA — PG&E is reporting over 800 customers are in the dark this morning.

The lights went out just after 5:30 a.m. in the Columbia and Yankee Hill areas. It is impacting customers along Parrotts Ferry, Saw Mill Flat, Yankee Hill and Bill Hill roads. The Columbia College Campus is also affected.

The utility relays that a crew is at the site of the outage investigating a cause. The company gives a repair time of 9:30 a.m.