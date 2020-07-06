Sonora Will Pick New Mayor

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — Later today the Sonora City Council will give the oath of office to the council members who won election in March.

They include newcomer Ann Segerstrom and incumbents Matt Hawkins and Mark Plummer. The Council will also pick a new Mayor. Hawkins has been serving as Vice Mayor over the past two years, while Jim Garaventa has been the Mayor.

Later in the meeting, the council will vote whether to extend a two-week trial allowing the closure of Bradford Street for the Sonora Brewing Company to allow outdoor seating.

In addition, the council will discuss having staff draft a resolution about the city condemning racism. Meeting documents note that it is as the request of a pair of council members following protests that have occurred in the city following the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. Today’s meeting starts at 5pm.