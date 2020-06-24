Power Outage North Of Crystal Falls area

PG&E power outage north of Crystal Falls View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — PG&E is reporting a power outage north of the Crystal Falls area in Tuolumne County this evening.

The lights went out for 123 customers around 6:15 p.m. The impacted areas are along Phoenix Lake and Big Hills roads, including Robinson Ranch Road and near Belleview Elementary School. The outage stretches toward the Phoenix Lake-Cedar Ridge area, near Belleview Elementary School.

The utility reports that a crew is heading to the scene to determine a cause of the outage. Earlier, there had been a report of a transformer on fire in the area of Meadow Lane in the Twain Harte area, but it is unclear if it is related to the outage. The company gives an estimated repair time of 9:30 p.m.