San Andreas, CA — There is a power outage in Calaveras County this morning impacting 2,548 PG&E customers. It started at around 6am and PG&E says it should be restored by around 10:30am. What caused the outage is not clear, but PG&E says a crew is responding to assess the situation. it is impacting customers around San Andreas, Mountain Ranch and Jesus Maria.

We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.