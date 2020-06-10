Update: Power Outage In Copperopolis

PGE outage in Copperopolis View Photo

Update at 6:10 p.m.: PG&E has restored power to its 193 customers in the Copper Cove Subdivision in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County. The lights when out around 4:45 p.m. and crews were able to turn them back on around 6:05 p.m.: The utility did not release a cause.

Original post at 5:13 p.m.: Copperopolis, CA — PG&E is reporting a power outage in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County. Those impacted are 193 customers in the Copper Cove Subdivision along Arrowhead Street and Quail Hill Road west of O’Byrnes Ferry Road. The utility relays a crew is at the scene trying to determine a cause for the outage and has given a restoration time of 6:15 p.m.