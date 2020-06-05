Power Fully Restored Across Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA — The lights are back on for thousands in Calaveras County who lost power at various times on Thursday.

During the nine o’clock hour in the morning, over 4,000 customers lost power across Angels Camp, Vallecito, Copperopolis, Carson Hill and along the outskirts of Murphys. A majority of those customers, around 3,000, were restored within a couple of hours, and the remaining had power return throughout the afternoon.

During the six o’clock hour last night an additional 3,500 customers lost power after a fire ignited at an electrical substation along Pool Station Road in the San Andreas area. The new outage impacted customers in San Andreas, Calaveritas, Mountain Ranch, Jesus Maria and Mokelumne Hill.

PG&E reports this morning that power has been restored for all of the impacted customers.