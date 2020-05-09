New Melones Opens On Mother’s Day Weekend

New Melones Reservoir View Photo

Sonora, CA — Clarke Broadcasting heard Friday evening from Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) officials that some of the gates and facilities at New Melones will open Saturday.

Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local public health authorities, BOR has enacted a plan to increase recreational access.

Here are more details, as provided for in the BOR release…

Reclamation is working with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a case-by-case basis.

Beginning May 9, New Melones will reopen access to its boat launches and trails in both Calaveras and Tuolumne counties. The Glory Hole Recreation Area’s boat launch facilities, trails and associated parking areas and the Tuttletown Recreation Area’s boat launch facilities, fish cleaning station, trails and associated parking areas will open.

Since the health and safety of the public and our employees continues to be our number one priority, the following facilities remain closed until further notice:

Campgrounds, Black Bart Day Use Area, Osprey Point Day Use Area, Eagle Point Day Use Area and Heron Point Day Use Area

Natural Bridges trail

Tuttletown RV dump station

Glory Hole fish cleaning station and RV dump station

Administration Office and Visitor Center

New Melones Marina is open; customers should contact the marina for more information at 209-785-3300.