Newly Confirmed COVID-19 Case In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Public Health has reported another confirmed case of COVID-19 this brings the number of county residents infected with the virus to three.

Health officials relay in a written release that they were notified Friday evening of a 90-year-old female resident that tested positive for coronavirus, but she has recently been receiving care in a congregate living facility outside of the county. It is there that it appears, she acquired the virus, according to county health officials. She is being hospitalized in that county, but it is not being identified.

The woman left Tuolumne County in January, so health officials advise that there is no known risk to county residents. This brings the total number of identified positive cases for the county to five.

Of note, the number of non-resident cases in the county has gone from two to zero. That is because the state is now assigning confirmed cases to the county where the patient resides regardless of where they were infected or treated. That is the case with the third case as earlier reported here and the first case detailed here.

The other two county residents have recovered. Further details on the county’s testing tally can be found here.