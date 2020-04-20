Light rain
55.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man Killed In Highway 4 Motorcycle Crash

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CHP San Andreas Unit logo

CHP San Andreas Unit logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The CHP reports that a 62-year-old man tragically died in a crash over the weekend on Highway 4 east of Pool Station Road.

Timothy White of Denair was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle through a curve in the highway when he lost control and was ejected. The CHP accident report indicates that he applied too much brake pressure, which caused the rear wheel to lock up.

The fatal crash occurred on Saturday at 10:48am. The CHP adds that drugs/alcohol were not a factor in the incident.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     