Man Killed In Highway 4 Motorcycle Crash

Sonora, CA — The CHP reports that a 62-year-old man tragically died in a crash over the weekend on Highway 4 east of Pool Station Road.

Timothy White of Denair was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle through a curve in the highway when he lost control and was ejected. The CHP accident report indicates that he applied too much brake pressure, which caused the rear wheel to lock up.

The fatal crash occurred on Saturday at 10:48am. The CHP adds that drugs/alcohol were not a factor in the incident.