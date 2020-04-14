Health Officer Urges People To Continue COVID-19 Containment Measures

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County’s new Interim Health Officer, Dr. Liza Ortiz, is offering praise for the community’s efforts to this point, and urging continued diligence in the days ahead related to coronavirus containment efforts.

Dr. Ortiz reached out to Clarke Broadcasting this morning, stating, “We understand that this is a big sacrifice and we appreciate everyone’s patience. Many people are making major sacrifices, and we want to ensure the public that these measures are working and helping us stay in containment.”

We reported earlier that a contingency of local residents is growing more and more concerned about the public health directives, including the economic and social impacts, and a related protest is planned in Sonora on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Ortiz says, “We’re looking forward to recovery planning, a lot. We want businesses, small and large, participating in that process when the time comes. There will be more information for how businesses can participate in that planning process. But we want to reiterate the importance of staying home as much as possible, washing hands, and staying home if you are sick and contacting a medical provider. It is working, and saving lives. The more we do it right now, the sooner can we get into that recovery mode.”