Shaky Start To Saturday Morning

Sonora, CA — A shaky start to Saturday for some Mother Lode communities.

The earth began to rumble around 7:36 a.m. from the epicenter, which is the star on the map in the image box, near the California-Nevada border just over five-miles southeast of Mono Lake and northeast of Yosemite National Park. It rocked the former gold-mining ghost town and historic state park of Bodie, California nearly 20 miles from the epicenter. The Mono County Sheriff’s Office says it has received no reports of damage or injuries.

Here at Clarke Broadcasting along South Washington Street in downtown Sonora, it was as if a wave rolled through with the walls creaking first and then studio microphones visibly shaking. It was over within minutes and then the phones lit up with residents reporting in from Sonora, Jamestown, and Twain Harte that they had felt the quake.

It was a 5.2 magnitude earthquake with several aftershocks reported as well. Two of those shocks registered at more than a 3.0 magnitude.