HWY 4 Head-on Crash Blocks Roadway

Angels Camp, CA – The CHP is reporting major injuries in a head-on crash on Highway 4 in the Angels Camp area of Calaveras County.

Currently, two air ambulances have been called to the scene, which is near Pool Station Road. The CHP reports two vehicles hit head-on resulting in one overturning onto its side and blocking the westbound lane. Also, individuals in the other vehicle had to be extricated from it. Officers are directing one-way traffic. An update will be provided when further details come into the newsroom.