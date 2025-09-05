A Nazi-looted painting recovered, ballet in Mexico and more top photos this week from Latin America
Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2025
In Argentina, a court announced that authorities had recovered a lost 18th-century painting looted by the Nazis in World War II. Meanwhile in Brazil, former President Jair Bolsonaro stood at the entrance of his home where he is under house arrest, with his trial underway. Also in Brazil, players of the Coritiba Crocodiles, some of whom survivors of the 2024 team bus crash that killed three athletes, played against the Brown Spiders.
This gallery was curated by photo editor Moisés Castillo, based in Guatemala City.
