Uruguay, Colombia and Paraguay qualify for the 2026 World Cup

MONTEVIDEO (AP) — Uruguay, Colombia and Paraguay secured places at the 2026 World Cup in the next-to-last round of South American qualifiers.

The Uruguayans and Colombians had 3-0 wins Thursday, and the Paraguayans had a scoreless draw to advance to the global tournament along with already qualified Argentina, Brazil and Ecuador.

“It’s a good way to qualify. The team’s offensive play was strong, there were also many highlights in individual performances,” Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa said.

Peru, which needed wins in the last two rounds to advance, is now out of contention following the loss to Uruguay.

“It hurts to lose, it hurts because of the effort the players put in, but today the opponent outclassed us,” Peru coach Oscar Ibanez said.

James Rodriguez opened the scoring for Colombia in the 31st minute while John Cordoba and Juan Fernando Quintero added second-half goals to secure the win over Bolivia.

The Colombians return to the World Cup after missing the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It will be the Colombian team’s seventh appearance in the World Cup. After a debut in Chile in 1962, Colombia made three consecutive appearances between 1990 and 1998, and repeated in 2014 and 2018.

“This jersey has given me so much. I’m grateful for everything I’m doing,” said James, who is aiming to play in his third World Cup. “I’ve always given everything and I’ll keep the good things for myself.”

World Cup champion Argentina defeated Venezuela 3-0 with two goals by Lionel Messi and remained well clear at the top of the South American standings.

Also on Thursday, Estêvão, Lucas Paquetá and Bruno Guimaraes scored as Brazil got a 3-0 win over Chile to ascend to second place in the standings.

The 18-year old Estêvão, who plays for Chelsea, scored his first goal with the national team in the 38th, Paquetá followed with a strike in the 72nd and Guimaraes added one on the 76th.

