Marta’s late heroics lead Brazil to ninth Copa America Femenina title View Photo

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Six-time world player of the year Marta came off the bench to score twice, including an equalizer in stoppage time, as Brazil came from behind three times before winning the penalty shootout 5-4 against Colombia on Saturday to secure their ninth Copa America Femenina title.

The 39-year-old Marta entered the match in the 82nd minute scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time to level for Brazil at 3-3, before scoring again in extra time to have the Brazilians in front for the first time in the match.

Leicy Santos scored in the 115th to bring Colombia back level at 4-4 as the match went to a penalty shootout.

Goalkeeper Lorena Da Silva then saved two penalty kicks in the shootout to clinch Brazil’s fifth title in a row at the continental championships, and beat Colombia for the fourth time in the past five finals.

Marta, who has played in six World Cups and six Olympics, has 122 goals in 206 games with Brazil.

Angelina Alonso in the 45th and Amanda Gutierres in the 80th also scored for the Brazil team that won the silver medal at the Paris Olympics losing to the United States in the final.

Gutierres scored her sixth goal of the tournament to finish as the top scorer alongside Paraguay’s Claudia Martinez.

Linda Caicedo in the 25th, Mayra Ramirez in the 88th and Santos scored for Colombia. The Colombians also had an own goal by Brazil defender Tarciane in the 69th as it took the lead three times before being pegged back in an extraordinary final.

The Brazilian women have won eight of the nine editions of the Copa America and are considered the best team in South America. Their best finish at the World Cup was runner-up in 2007 and they have reached the Olympic final three times.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer