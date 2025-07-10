Firefighters rescue dozens from burning high rise in Santiago View Photo

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Firefighters rescued dozens of people from a mixed commercial and residential high rise in Chile’s capital Thursday, plucking some from windows and balconies with ladder trucks and others from the roof by helicopter after a fire started in the building’s basement.

People waved shirts and other garments from the upper floors calling for help as a large plume of smoke rose into the sky. At least 15 fire companies responded, working quickly to successfully evacuate more than 100 people from the the building without loss of life. Some 40 people were treated on site, said Claudio Pavez, a coronel with Chile’s national police force.

The building was located near the Plaza the Armas, one of the most bustling central area’s of Santiago.

Juan Pablo Slako, a deputy commander with the firefighters, said that there were no fatalities and no serious injuries with most suffering smoke inhalation or shock.

“We don’t have fire in the apartments, so we ask for calm,” said Álvaro Lara, vice superintendent of the firefighters, who added that the fire was controled.