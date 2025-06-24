Clear
84.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Officials say a US citizen in the Dominican Republic awaiting deportation was found dead in her cell

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — A U.S. citizen who was arrested in the Dominican Republic and faced deportation was found dead in her cell, authorities said Tuesday.

The woman, whose name was not released, had been arrested in April because she did not have any identification, according to a statement from the General Directorate of Migration. At the time, she had symptoms consistent with a psychotic disorder, the agency said.

Dominican officials said they contacted the U.S. Embassy after they identified her last week with facial recognition technology.

It was not immediately known what caused her death. The migration agency said there were no signs of violence when they found her body on Monday.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 