A 5.7 magnitude quake strikes near the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico and causes minor damage

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck in waters northeast of the Dominican Republic late Monday, causing minor damage.

Officials in neighboring Puerto Rico said the quake left some neighborhoods in the northwest town of Utuado without power.

The quake hit some 48 miles (77 kilometers) north-northeast of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, at a depth of 42 miles (about 68 kilometers), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

At least a dozen aftershocks have occurred since then, the agency said.

Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic are located in a high seismic activity zone, given that the North American Plate and the northeast corner of the Caribbean plate meet in that area.