A leader of the largest crime organization in Brazil arrested in Bolivia, authorities say

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian and Bolivian police arrested one of the leaders of Brazil’s biggest criminal organization s in eastern Bolivia after nearly five years on the run, authorities said Saturday.

Marcos Roberto de Almeida had been an international fugitive since 2020 after being sentenced to 12 years in prison in Brazil for crimes including criminal organization, money laundering and drug trafficking.

Brazil’s Federal Police said in a statement that Almeida was arrested Friday in Santa Cruz de La Sierra in Bolivia in a joint operation with Bolivian police and Interpol.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Almeida had legal representation.

According to Brazilian authorities, Almeida presented a false identity document at a police station in Bolivia while addressing immigration issues. Bolivian authorities detected forgery and contacted Interpol and Brazilian police in Santa Cruz de la Sierra.

“Once his true identity was confirmed, he was detained by Bolivia’s Special Force to Combat Organized Crime,” Brazil’s Federal Police said in a statement.

Almeida is one of the leaders of First Capital Command, widely known by its Portuguese initials PCC, which is Brazil’s biggest and most powerful organized crime group. It was founded in 1993 by hardened criminals inside Sao Paulo’s Taubate Penitentiary to pressure authorities to improve prison conditions. It quickly started using its power to direct drug dealing and extortion operations on the outside.

The Federal Police said in a press release that Almeida was one of the main coordinators of an international money laundering scheme linked to the criminal organization and was on Interpol’s Red Notice list.

Brazilian authorities said that a hearing with Almeida in Bolivia on Sunday will determine whether he’ll be transferred to Brazil or face charges for using a false document in the country. If expelled, he could return to Brazil within hours or days, depending on arrangements between both countries. If a formal extradition process is required, it may take longer, depending on Bolivian judicial procedures.