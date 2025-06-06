Clear
64.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Pictures of the Week Latin America and Caribbean Photo Gallery

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Photo Icon View Photo

May 30-June 5, 2025

Anti-government protestors clashed with police in the Indigenous Embera community of Arimae, Panama. Sargassum gathered on the coast of Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. A scientist captured a bat for research in Gamboa, Panama. And Cubans experienced a partial blackout in Havana province.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Silvia Izquierdo, based in Rio De Janeiro.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

By The Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 