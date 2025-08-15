Clear
Shooting near a mosque in Sweden leaves 2 wounded, police say

By AP News
Sweden Mosque Shooting

BERLIN (AP) — A shooting near a mosque in central Sweden on Friday left two people injured, and police said they believed it was linked to gang violence.

The shooting took place outside a mosque in the central city of Örebro in the early afternoon following Friday prayers, police said. They did not immediately release details of the injuries. Many emergency services were at the scene, and police advised the public to stay away.

Police said they have opened a preliminary investigation into attempted murder and that they suspect the crime is tied to local gangs.

For years, Sweden has grappled with gang violence, and criminal gangs often recruit teenagers in socially disadvantaged immigrant neighborhoods to carry out hits.

Local TV news channel TV4 said there has been tension between two rival gangs in Örebro recently.

