Clear
91.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Train collides with vehicle in Denmark, killing one person and injuring about 20 others

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Denmark Train Collision

Train collides with vehicle in Denmark, killing one person and injuring about 20 others

Photo Icon View Photo

BERLIN (AP) — A passenger train collided with a vehicle at a crossing near the town of Tinglev in southern Denmark on Friday, leaving one person dead and injuring some 20 others.

The extent of the injuries is still unclear, but photos from the scene show derailed and overturned carriages.

A large number of emergency services were on the scene, and local news outlet TV2 said they had deployed drones and search dogs.

The company in charge of operating Denmark’s rail network, Banedanmark, said on X that the accident happened when the train collided with a vehicle at a level crossing.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 