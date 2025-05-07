Philosopher Byung-Chul Han wins Spain’s Princess of Asturias prize for humanities

MADRID (AP) — Philosopher Byung-Chul Han was awarded Spain’s 2025 Princess of Asturias Prize for Humanities for his writings on the ills of digital technology and contemporary capitalism, prize organizers said Wednesday.

South Korea’s Han has made his academic career in Germany and authored over 20 books. His slim and accessible volumes, which include “The Burnout Society” and “The Scent of Time,” have been translated into several languages.

The award’s jury said his writings on “dehumanization, digitalization and the isolation of individuals” have “found an echo among different generations of readers.”

The 50,000-euro ($57,000) Princess of Asturias Award is one of eight annual prizes covering areas, including arts, literature, science and sports.

The awards ceremony, presided over by Spain’s Princess Leonor, takes place each fall in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo.